Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.50 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

4/6/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.33. The company had a trading volume of 733,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,815. The stock has a market cap of C$16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.94. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$12.62 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

