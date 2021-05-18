Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR: KRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Krones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/10/2021 – Krones was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Krones was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Krones was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Krones was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Krones was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Krones was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Krones was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:KRN traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.50 ($88.82). The company had a trading volume of 35,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.14.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

