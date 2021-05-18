Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/13/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

