Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.440-3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 105,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,392. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
