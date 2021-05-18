Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.440-3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 105,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,392. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

