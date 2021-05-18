Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.9-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. 276,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

