Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,050 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

