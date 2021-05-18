Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $255,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

