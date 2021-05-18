Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $233,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.61 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.