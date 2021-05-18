Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $209,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $226.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

