Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 587 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

