Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 221 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 253,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,875,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.