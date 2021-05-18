Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 18 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,714.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,682.44 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,791.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,951.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,109.13.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

