Raymond James Increases Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

