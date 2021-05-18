Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

TSE XBC opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

