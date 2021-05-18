Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 28,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Raven Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Raven Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $9,089,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

