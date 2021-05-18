Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 28,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Raven Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Raven Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $9,089,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
About Raven Industries
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
