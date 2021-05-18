Rarible Reaches Market Cap of $81.16 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $20.96 or 0.00047752 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $81.16 million and $13.36 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01448291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.62 or 0.11075863 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,871,880 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

