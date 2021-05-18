Rapids Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,394.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $740.18 million and $3,394.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 59% against the dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

