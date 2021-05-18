Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.95 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,353. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.