Ragnarok Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,836.71 and $72.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00090817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.00430308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00229151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01327235 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00044066 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

