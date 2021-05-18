RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,357. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

