Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post sales of $23.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $23.27 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $96.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $97.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $122.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,485,000.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

