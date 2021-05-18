Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji acquired 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.