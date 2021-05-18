Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:QUTIF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

