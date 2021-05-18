Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS QUTIF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

