Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.95 and a 1-year high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

