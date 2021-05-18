Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.95 and a 1-year high of C$36.26.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

