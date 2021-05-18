Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $19.96 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $77,298.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,803.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.81 or 0.07910095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.35 or 0.02533305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00684964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00207189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00789829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.13 or 0.00675472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.58 or 0.00585418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,992,123 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

