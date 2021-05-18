Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0004

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $17,172.15 and $60,250.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00093972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00391725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00233563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.93 or 0.01392027 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

