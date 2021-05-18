Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Acquires 23,070 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00.

Shares of XM stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.77.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

