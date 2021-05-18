Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Issued By Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.34 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 104,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 79,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

