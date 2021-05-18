Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

