Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acutus Medical, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Acutus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

