Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LMND. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

LMND stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 over the last 90 days.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

