Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Issued By Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TSE:NEO opened at C$18.06 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.53 million and a PE ratio of -11.05.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

