Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issued By SVB Leerink

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04).

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

