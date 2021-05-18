Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Increased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

