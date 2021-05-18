Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

PMM opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.52%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

