Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Releases Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Purple Innovation updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 838,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

