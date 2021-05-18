PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.46.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,705. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

