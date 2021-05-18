PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PUBM stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

