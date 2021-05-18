Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54) on Friday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market cap of £39.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.