Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

