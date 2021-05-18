Providence First Trust Co Acquires Shares of 16,718 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.10.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.