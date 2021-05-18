Providence First Trust Co Acquires 1,625 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

