Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Proto Labs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

PRLB stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.85 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.61.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

