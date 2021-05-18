Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $30.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 7,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,951. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

