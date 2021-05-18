Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $39.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

PTGX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

