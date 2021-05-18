ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SRS opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

