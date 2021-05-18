PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.50 million-$253.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.50 million.PROS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

PROS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,276. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

