Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Progenity by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.