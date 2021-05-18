Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Sells $2,760,944.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jay Wells sold 600 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $2,289,816.36.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

